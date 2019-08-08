Sentencing Date Set for Seahawks Linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Insider Trading Case

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks just received his new sentencing date for his insider trading case. According to ESPN, Kendricks is set to go to trial on Sep. 23. This is the fourth time Kendricks’ trial has been pushed back as it was set for Jan. 23, Jan. 25. and April 4.

If the date stands, that would mean Kendricks would likely miss the Seahawks’ Week Four game vs. the Arizona Cardinals which is set for Sep. 29. However, the attorneys could change the date again if needed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last September, Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading and he then signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks. Before signing with Seattle, the veteran linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, the Browns released Kendricks when federal prosecutors charged him with insider trading.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes Kendricks will be a member of the team all season and he’s expected to be the starting outside linebacker.

“There’s not much that I can say that’s going to be proper at this time,” Carroll said in June. “Everything’s moving along and he’s real optimistic about how things are going. But really not too much to report. I can’t tell you much more than that.”

So how did Kendricks get involved insider trading? ESPN said, “a Goldman Sachs investment banking analyst named Damilare Sonoiki illegally fed Kendricks information in 2014 about corporate acquisitions that his bank was advising before those deals were publicly announced.” That led to Kendricks making around “$1.2 million in illegal profits by purchasing securities in four companies that were about to be acquired.”

If Kendricks is convicted, he could serve up to three years in prison. And if that happens, it’s likely the 28-year-old will have to end his NFL career.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kendricks in the second round of the NFL Draft back in 2012. In his rookie season, Kendricks played in 14 games and registered 75 tackles, one sack and eight passes defended. The Cal alum had a breakout season in 2013, recording 114 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions.

Kendricks was a member of the Eagles team that won the Super Bowl in 2017. In that season, Kendricks tallied 73 tackles two sacks and six passes defended.