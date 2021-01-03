Multiple WWE Superstars Reportedly Turn Down New Contracts

✖

WWE cut ties with several performers in April, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cain Velasquez, Rusev and several other big names were let go as part of the cost-cutting measures, but now the promotion is now trying to re-sign some stars still under contract. However, many are reportedly turning down these new offers.

According to Fightful Select, WWE made contract offers to several wrestlers toward the end of 2020. These offers were reportedly "disappointing" compared to deals from 2019. Many performers passed on accepting the offers due to believing that they can get better deals when the world "becomes more normal." Additionally, Fightful reports that these offers extended across multiple brands — Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK.

Prior to the coronavirus impacting several businesses and industries, WWE was in a "talent-hoarding" mode due to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. The company re-signed several big names in order to keep them performing under the brand. Additionally, WWE was on the road full-time with a stacked schedule. 2020 forced the brand to primarily hold events at the Performance Center in Orlando without fans in attendance.

While "several" performers have passed on the contract offers while waiting for a return to normal, one opted to extend his contract. Matt Riddle, whose contract was set to expire in August, initially turned down one offer during negotiations. He then reportedly agreed to a deal with new terms. This deal will reportedly last for three years and will pay him $400,000 in annual salary. Riddle can also earn another $50,000 for each show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE sparked several comments in mid-April with the announcement that producer Kurt Angle and several wrestlers had been released from their contracts. Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), and Lio Rush (Lionel Green) were all no longer part of the promotion, but they were only the first names listed. WWE also cut ties with several others as the month of April came to a close.

"I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there," Angle tweeted after learning about the mass layoffs. "I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world."