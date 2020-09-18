Multiple College Football Games Set for Saturday Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

✖

Multiple college football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Florida Atlantic announced its season-opening game against Georgia Southern has been called off after learning the results of Thursday's coronavirus testing. Also, Baylor, the No. 24-ranked team in the country, called off its game against Houston after not reaching the Big 12's COVID-19 cancellation thresholds.

For the Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern game, the Owls were supposed to travel to Statesboro, Georgia on Friday afternoon but remained in Boca Raton Florida. "It was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday," the statement from the university said, as reported by USA Today. Earlier this week, FAU had 11 members test positive for the coronavirus. The team canceled practice on Tuesday morning but returned Wednesday. Both teams are looking to face each other on Oct. 17 or Nov. 21.

Baylor vs. Houston was one of the top matchups for the third week of the season. "The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. "We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff."

As mentioned by USA Today, the thresholds for the Big 12 are the minimum number of players required for the game is 53, with additional minimums of available offensive linemen (seven), interior defensive lineman (four) and quarterback (one). This is the second time Baylor's opener has been called off and the third time for Houston.

Another game that won't be played this week is Charlotte vs. North Carolina, the No. 11 team in the country. Charlotte announced Thursday morning it has canceled its game against the Tar Heels due to a limited roster after COVID-19 contact tracing. Both teams were set to play on Saturday.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play," athletic director Mike Hill said in a news release, as reported by USA Today. "We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game."