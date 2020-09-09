'Monday Night Football' Fans Are Not Happy About Losing Hank Williams Jr.'s 'All My Rowdy Friends'

When football fans turn on Monday Night Football to open the 2020 season, they will hear a new opening song. Hank Williams' long-running intro song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over For Monday Night Football" will be replaced by Little Richards' "Rip It Up." ESPN said that the decision is due to the lack of fans in NFL stadiums around the country considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple franchises to create new guidelines for the upcoming season. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will all open their new stadiums without fans in attendance while other teams will only allow limited fans.

When football fans heard this news, they reacted with sadness and anger. The song has long been a staple of Monday nights and has represented three hours of excitement. Now a new song will set the stage for football, and many fans are not happy about this fact. They expressed the opinion that "Rip It Up" just won't provide the same level of hype each week. Although another group of Twitter users expressed anger about this decision and proclaimed that ESPN is just removing Williams due to his political beliefs.