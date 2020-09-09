'Monday Night Football' Fans Are Not Happy About Losing Hank Williams Jr.'s 'All My Rowdy Friends'
When football fans turn on Monday Night Football to open the 2020 season, they will hear a new opening song. Hank Williams' long-running intro song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over For Monday Night Football" will be replaced by Little Richards' "Rip It Up." ESPN said that the decision is due to the lack of fans in NFL stadiums around the country considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple franchises to create new guidelines for the upcoming season. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will all open their new stadiums without fans in attendance while other teams will only allow limited fans.
When football fans heard this news, they reacted with sadness and anger. The song has long been a staple of Monday nights and has represented three hours of excitement. Now a new song will set the stage for football, and many fans are not happy about this fact. They expressed the opinion that "Rip It Up" just won't provide the same level of hype each week. Although another group of Twitter users expressed anger about this decision and proclaimed that ESPN is just removing Williams due to his political beliefs.
It’s an intro a staple of the game. Sometimes more exciting than the games themselves. Might as well take the intro music off the news and talk shows while your at it.— THEDOG5 (@redkrohn) September 8, 2020
This has gotten out of control.— Russ BigBaby Gibson (@rgbb835) September 8, 2020
They could've just changed the final lyrics to 🎶"All my rowdy friends are home for Monday night!"🎶 just for the 2020 #NFL season. #MNF https://t.co/iolJvrNo1d— Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) September 9, 2020
Apparently because “all my rowdy friends are here on Monday night” isn’t good to sing in a pandemic. No, this is not the onion!! 😂— Reilly Donovan (@Reillyd999) September 9, 2020
Apparently it’s because “all my rowdy friends are here” won’t resonate for games played in mostly empty stadiums.— Reilly Donovan (@Reillyd999) September 9, 2020
They are intent at the network to ruin that night for everyone— msimpson (@msimpson32) September 9, 2020
Ya that’s gonna keep Americans away from each other 😆— Guy Costa (@luso_7) September 9, 2020
I guess we’re not ready for sum football?— Lambeau West (@KwaiChangCaine) September 9, 2020
The guy himself sucks, but that song is the monday night football theme. None of the other come close.— A Tree grows in Cleveland (@ThePhantomPoopR) September 9, 2020
Free Hank Williams— brownsnut (@brownsnut2) September 9, 2020
If they're getting rid of Hank Williams Jr on Monday Night Football, they better give me that absolutely electric Genesis Halftime Show every week. #MNF— Scotty Millard (@scootsie34) September 9, 2020
The NFL chose to play Little Richard instead of Hank Williams Jr. before #MNF ? I'm at a loss for words. https://t.co/whkWQwINZE— The Accountable (@JedYork2) September 9, 2020
Hank Williams Jr. who sang MNF intro on ESPN “All My Rowdy Friends” is being removed. ESPN said it’s not about Hank’s political beliefs. He’s being replaced by a Little Richard song rendition. Seems like more pandering to the offended left and BLM. #ABC #nfl #DemocratsHateAmerica— Rick Pohle 🇺🇸 (@RickPohle) September 9, 2020
Little Richard's "Rip it Up" is a nice sounding song, but there's no good reason to temporarily replace Hank Williams Jr's classic "Are You Ready" (for Some Football?") this season on #MNF— Matt Houtchens (@sladesupernova) September 9, 2020