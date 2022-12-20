Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Rams vs Packers

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season ends with two teams that have had disappointing seasons. The Los Angeles Rams will take on Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast), ABC and ESPN Deportes tonight (Dec.19). It will also stream on WatchESPN and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Rams (4-9) won the Super Bowl last year but have struggled this season due to injuries and inconsistent play. The team got new life last week when they added quarterback Baker Mayfield to the roster, and he led the team over the Las Vegas Raiders in a wild game. And after a crazy week, Mayfield is ready to settle in and get back to a normal routine.

"It's definitely nice to be able to take a deep breath a little bit," Mayfield said, per the Rams' official website. "No, obviously today was our pseudo-Wednesday practice. So the first part of the game plan getting used to it, getting out there for some actual live reps. But it's going to be nice for me just being a really routine guy that it'll be good going into this next game, having a full week of practice and prep."

The Packers (5-8) have also fell victim to inconsistent play but earned a win over the Chicago Bears last week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not having a great season, but it hasn't been bad either, completing 64.3% of his passes while throwing for 2,864 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Green Bay is well-rested as the team had a bye last week. And the week off was much-needed for Rodgers who was dealing with multiple injuries. "The thumb is doing a lot better," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body's feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye." The Packers have won at least 13 games in the last three seasons. They are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and the third time since 2008.