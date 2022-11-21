Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs Cardinals in Mexico City

The NFL International Series for the 2022 season will continue tonight. The San Francisco 49ers will battle the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico for Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Week 11 of Monday Night Football will also stream on Watch ESPN and NFL+ via mobile.

The 49ers (5-4) have won their last two games after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Running back Christian McCaffrey seems to be loving his new team, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries while also catching 12 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown in the last two games. McCaffrey is looking to win a lot of games with the 49ers after not seeing too much success with the Carolina Panthers.

In '05, the Cardinals beat the Niners in the NFL's first Mexico City game.



They play again tonight on the same field 🏈🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/SJZkhnKzq0 — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2022

"I want to win," McCaffrey said via the Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman, per Niners Wire. "I want to win for this team. I want to win for these guys, and I want to win for the whole Bay Area. Like you said, they gave up a lot to get me and I know that. And so it's not extra pressure, but it's definitely a sense of urgency on my plate that I want to win. I got traded, so, yeah I've got a chip on my shoulder."

The Cardinals (4-6) are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Rams, which was big considering the team lost the two games before the Week 10 matchup. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy will get the start tonight as Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury. In last week's game, McCoy completed 70.3% of his passes while throwing for 238 yards, and one touchdown in the win.

"Since he's been here, you have seen Kyler's level of play elevated, and it has a lot to do with Colt and how he views the game and how he processes the game and how he talks the game with Kyler," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said about McCoy, per the team's official website. "You can't put a price tag on what he's meant for him and this entire organization."