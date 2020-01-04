‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Reps LA Rams in New Photo Alongside Her Canine Companion

Ariel Winter, star of Modern Family, just provided a glimpse into her life with a candid photo on Instagram. She also revealed that she may be a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, an NFL team based in Southern California. This was made evident by a sweatshirt bearing the logo of the NFC West team.

In the picture posted to social media, Winter was shown standing next to a dog. She was wearing the oversized Rams sweatshirt while the canine companion was wearing a festive shirt. The image did not appear to be planned, judging by the description that Winter provided.

“How it be when one of your family members says ‘DON’T MOVE LET ME GET A PICTURE OF YOU TWO,’ Winter wrote in the caption of the photo.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that Winter has been spotted in football gear. She attended a game between the Los Angeles Rams the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017, which was held at the LA Coliseum. However, she arrived for this game in a Seahawks No. 31 jersey, complete with her name on the back.

The Rams and the Seahawks are bitter rivals in the NFC West, and Winter has been seen repping both teams. Is she truly a fan of Sean McVay’s team in the City of Angels, or does her fandom reside in the Pacific Northwest? She did attend the game with then-boyfriend Levi Meaden while wearing matching jerseys, so she may have been supportive of his rooting interests.

As evidenced by his Twitter account, Meaden is a diehard Seahawks fan. He was one of the many that tweeted out gratitude when the team made quarterback Russell Wilson a very wealthy quarterback last April, and he is certainly excited about the Sunday evening playoff battle between the Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether or not Winter is actually a Seahawks fan, she will no longer be attending games with Meaden while wearing matching jerseys. The couple split in 2019 after three years together, and Winter is now repping the Los Angeles Rams with her clothing choices. Although she will have to wait until 2020 to watch this team take the field considering that the Rams were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

