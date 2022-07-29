MMA Star Paige VanZant's Steamy Summer Vacation Photos Light up Social Media
Paige VanZant is staying busy as she competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling. And along with her fighting and wrestling career, the 28-year-old is enjoying her time with her husband Austin Vanderford, and she recently shared steamy vacation photos of the two. VanZant and Vanderford got married in 2018 after dating the previous year.
There have been talks of VanZant joining WWE when her time in UFC was over. But AEW allowed her to continue her mixed martial arts career. "I'm still continuing my MMA/bare-knuckle boxing career. "So, I wasn't ready to end that to pursue pro wrestling. AEW has been extremely flexible with me," VanZant recently told The Sun. "Now that I have a fight coming up, I've stepped away to focus on this fight and really just balance my schedule out perfectly to where I can do both. "I can still do these appearances and matches for AEW but I can be extremely dedicated to bare-knuckle boxing. That was something where, the WWE are more exclusive, they want you as a full-time athlete and I just wasn't ready to commit to that." Here's a look at a few of VanZant's photos.
In the caption, VanZant wrote: "If you don't do wild things while your (sic) young, you'll have nothing to smile about when you're old."
One fan responded: "Everybody is looking at her while I'm trying to figure out what kind of shorts those are."
In the caption, VanZant wrote: "You don't find love, you build it. We need to celebrate more couples."
One fan responded: "Wow you are so amazing Paige your husband is a very fortunate man and your family and friends are blessed to have you in their life 'BEAUTIFUL LADY!'"
One person said: "You know, I don't get hooked up with this idea I do not enjoy visiting such crowded joints."
One person asked: "LOL how you gonna call this bleach head dude Tarzan ??" Another fan noted that the couple was more like Adam and Eve.
This fan said: "I love all the haters that follow you & are clearly obsessed, but only have negative things to say anyway."