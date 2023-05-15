MLS Player Marries at Nashville Soccer Stadium

A soccer player decided to get married at his home stadium. Hany Mukhtar, who plays for Nashville SC of MLS, tied the knot with Ashley Mukjhtar at Geodis Park earlier this month. According to PEOPLE, the wedding took place in front of 100 guests, including family and friends that traveled from abroad. The decision to host the wedding at the 30,000-seat stadium came from a desire to honor the city played in the couple's love story.

"Nashville will always hold a special place in our hearts, as the city where our love story began," the couple says. "We were drawn to the intimacy the stadium allowed that nowhere else would have. With the field as our blank canvas, we brought our vision to life and created a truly unforgettable atmosphere in the city that brought us together."

PEOPLE said the couple, who met through mutual friends, chose to exchange vows privately rather than in front of their gathered loved ones. "We chose to exchange our vows in private, and it was a truly unforgettable experience," the Mukhtars say. "The moment we first saw each other was magical. It's a memory we will cherish for a lifetime and a reminder of the love and commitment we share."

The big day began with the Mukhtars playing in a pickleball tournament with their friends and family in a custom pickleball arena built at the Nashville soccer stadium. "Aside from getting ready before the ceremony, we spent the day together," the Mukhtars said. "We wanted to enjoy the day together with our friends and our families."

Hany Mukhtar, 28, joined Nashville SC in 2020 and had a breakout season in 2022, scoring 23 goals in 33 appearances and helping Nasvholle reach the playoffs. He won the Golden Boot award, was named to the All-Star team and won the MLS MVP last year. Mukhtar is off to a strong start to the 2023 season, scoring six goals and five assists in 12 games.

"The whole organization, we want to win something and I think we had tremendous first three years," Mukhtar told Fader in February. "We made it every year to a playoff game, but now we are trying to reach for more and I think our first goal has to be having a good start into the season and then getting a home game for a playoff and trying to go as far as possible."