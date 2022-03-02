MLB Players Slam Owners, Commissioner After League Cancels Regular Season Games

Major League Baseball (MLB) canceled the first week of games for the 2022 regular season, meaning Opening Day won’t be until the first week in April — at the earliest. The league set a deadline of Tuesday for the owners and players to get a new collective bargaining agreement done, but the two sides are not close to meeting down the middle.

“We worked hard to avoid an outcome that is bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said while speaking to the assembled media in Jupiter, Florida. “I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort on the part of either party.”

Manfred also sent a letter to the fans. “I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort on the part of either party,” the letter read. “The Players came here for nine days, worked hard and tried to make a deal. I appreciate their effort. … So far, we have failed to achieve our mutual goal of a fair deal. The unfortunate thing is that the agreement we have offered has huge benefits for fans and players.” Here’s a look at MLB players sounding off on the league and Manfred for canceling games.

Mike Trout

One fan responded: “Please fight for us fans! I love this game. My son does as well. I’m very fortunate to be able to afford to attend a MLB game once a year or so….but that’s it! Ticket prices, concessions, souvenirs are all out of control! It shouldn’t cost a family of 3 over $250 to attend a MLB game and be able to get a beer and a hot dog. So whatever you are doing to fight for the fans….make sure it doesn’t end up costing us more $$$!”

Anthony Rizzo

Another fan replied: “Love you, Rizz but that’s at least partially BS. That’s a 23% raise for first year players that owners were willing to give. Greed is getting the best of both sides.”

Marcus Stroman

One fan replied: Manfred’s not some authoritarian commissioner that’ll ban players from the league for criticizing him. He may be able to do that to the great Ken Rosenthal, but he can’t do that to players.”

Robinson Chirinos

Another fan said: “Well technically Robinson, it will still be “opening day” just at a different day or month or year.”

Jack Flaherty

One fan said: “Predictable. The fans will call out the thousands of self made millionaires for being greedy and stand with the 30 silver spoon billionaires.”

Jose Trevino

Another fan responded: “Yeah… This is such a laughing matter. The players make baseball. Pay the players owners.”

Brett Anderson

And this fan replied: “What’s wrong with baseball is that you have $350M contracts for a few, and minor league players who must sleep 4 to an apartment and rely on poor team provided food to survive.More money has to be funneled out of ownership pockets to those following the dream.”