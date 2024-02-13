Why Janet Jackson Fans Paid Tribute to Her During 2024 Super Bowl
Janet Jackson performed during the 2004 Super Bowl and chaos ensued.
Usher may have been the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Janet Jackson fans will always deem the biggest night in sports as "Janet Jackson Appreciation Day." The youngest of the Jackson dynasty hit the stage alongside Justin Timberlake in 2004. An infamous wardrobe malfunction ensued, and the fallout was swift and brutal for Jackson. Though the reveal was planned, Jackson's nipple, though covered, was not supposed to show. Many accused the singer of intentionally doing it for shock value, which she denied. Jackson took the fall, paying a fine, being forced to apologize, and seemingly being blackballed from CBS events. The network housed the event that year. Jackson has not appeared at the Grammys, which airs on CBS, since. In the year of "Nipple gate," Jackson's invitation to the Grammys was rescinded. Timberlake was still able to attend.
But TMZ reports the academy tried to make amends. Grammy executives and CBS reportedly planned to honor the Poetic Justice star at the 2023 award show. She was set to receive the Global Impact Award. As part of the deal, Recording Academy members wanted her to attend a pre-Grammy event with the Black Music Collective, but she had a conflicting event. Jackson's team wanted CBS to either apologize or figure out a way to publicly acknowledge the way she was mistreated, but an agreement wasn't reached. Rapper Lil Wayne received the award instead.
But Jackson was on the mind of many social media users during this year's Super Bowl. And they made it known the day will always be in her honor. Some even go as far as boycotting the Super Bowl.
Janet Jackson Appreciation Day!

Stream your favorite Janet Jackson songs and don't forget to dance hard.#JanetJackson #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay
Instead of watching the game or the Halftime show, Jackson's fans encourage one another to stream her music all day. Some even throw Janet Jackson-themed parties instead of Super Bowl parties, where they dress as their own rendition of Jackson, listen to her music, and dance.
Jackson has been performing since she was 5. But many consider the Super Bowl Halftime Show to be a peak of one's career.
As a way to honor Jackson, some fans don't watch the Super Bowl at all. The Halftime show is not excluded, regardless of who is the headliner.
Despite the drama that ensured, Jackson's performance was grand at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She performed a slew of hits, including "All for You." Jessica Simpson gave the intro. Nelly and Diddy hit the stage for solo performances. The show took place in Houston, Texas.
Jackson wasn't the only thing on music lover's minds. It was a big day for R&B icons, as noted in one X user's post.
Jackson continues touring, and is currently on tour for the celebration of the anniversary of her album Together Again. While she probably won't hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage again, she's selling out shows worldwide.