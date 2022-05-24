MLB Player Suspended, Fined Over 'Jackie' Robinson Comment

✖

Major League Baseball suspended and fined a New York Yankees player for the comments he made Saturday toward Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Josh Donaldson was suspended for one game for addressing Anderson as "Jackie" during an interaction between the two in the third inning while both benches were cleared. "Jackie" is a reference to Jackie Robinson who integrated MLB in 1947 as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

"There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson's intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions," MLB's Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill said in a statement. "In addition, Mr. Donaldson's remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline."

Grandal and Donaldson exchanged words at home plate, benches cleared, TA had to be restrained 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OgsVivV7U — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 21, 2022

Donaldson said he will appeal the suspension and said the "Jackie" comment was part of a long-running joke between him and Anderson. "I kind of feel like today's Jackie Robinson," Anderson said in a 2019 Sports Illustrated article. "That's huge to say. But it's cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I'm getting to a point to where I need to change the game." The article is about the isolation Anderson feels as a Black man playing a sport that is governed by White men. In a report by ESPN in 2017, 60% of the MLB players are White. Additionally, Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts are the only Black managers in the league and there are no Black general managers or owners.

Chicago White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson says he was called “Jackie Robinson” multiple times by Josh Donaldson in today’s game against the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/729seehiEP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 21, 2022

"He just made a disrespectful comment," Anderson said after the game. "Basically was trying to call me Jackie Robinson, like 'what's up Jackie?' I don't play like that. I don't really play at all. I wasn't really gonna bother nobody today. But he made the comment, and it was disrespectful. I don't think it was called for."

Donaldson, 36, joined the Yankees this season after spending the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He also played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians), Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays where he was named AL MVP in 2015. Anderson had been with the White Sox since 2016. Last year, Anderson hit .309 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs and was named to his first All-Star game.