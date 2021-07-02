MLB Places Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on Administrative Leave

✖

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss a week of action as MLB placed him on a seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday. This move comes as Bauer is facing sexual assault allegations. According to ESPN, Bauer is not appealing MLB's decision but has denied the allegations.

"We reaffirm our original statement and refute (the woman's) allegations in the strongest possible terms," Bauer's co-agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said in a statement. "Mr. Bauer will not appeal MLB's decision to place him on administrative leave at this time in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and to his teammates."

Being place on administrative leaves doesn't mean Bauer is suspended. He will receive pay and service time during the leave but will miss his start against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Bauer is currently under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department in California. He is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions and punching her over the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year. A domestic violence restraining order was filled this week, and Bauer is scheduled to appear for a hearing on July 23.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the league said in a statement, per CBS Los Angeles. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

On Thursday, National manager Dave Roberts was anticipating Bauer was going to start on Sunday. “I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said. “Their recommendation was for us to…he was our scheduled (starter) Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead.” Bauer was seen at the Dodgers clubhouse on Thursday. He threw in the outfield before calling his belongings in the bullpen and returning to the dugout. He didn't talk to reporters as he walked past them.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.