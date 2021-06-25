MLB 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Have Fans up in Arms
The MLB 2021 All-Star game is right around the corner, and the jerseys have been revealed. This week, MLB showed off what each all-star will wear, and the fans have a lot to say about it. The jerseys have a bold look as Chris Bengel of CBS Sports wrote they are "batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey."
The All-Star game is being played at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. Originally, the game was scheduled to be played at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves. However, the game was moved out of the city due to new voting restrictions in the state of Georgia.
“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement in April. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft." Here's a look at what fans had to say about the jersey.
Introducing the 2021 All-Star Game jerseys! pic.twitter.com/BAdYtOluwe— All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 24, 2021
One fan wrote: WHYYYYYY? Let the players wear their team uniform! Why do these even exist? The design is simply terrible. Red and purple is so unnatural! NOBODY was complaining about players wearing their team uniforms. This looks like a Wish order gone wrong!prevnext
Making a better All-Star jersey than MLB in a matter of minutes challenge https://t.co/2mZNl0UXuV pic.twitter.com/JGmObnPGi2— Matt (@HoodieGleyber) June 24, 2021
Another fan wrote: "These are very very bad. Bad enough you couldn't change the color scheme to fit Colorado, but you are actually gonna have them wear this IN GAME? Mistakes have been made."prevnext
MLB really woke up today and said “How can we make the All-Star Game worse?”
Instead of players wearing their traditional jerseys during the game, they’ll instead wear these…… pic.twitter.com/vFFWkU9adF— Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 24, 2021
"Whoever dreamed up this year's All Star Game uniforms should be fired!" one fan added. "If it was Commissioner Rob Manfred - even better! Fans watch this game to see their heroes in team colors and caps, which define the city and the team. What purpose does this change serve?"prevnext
The MLB All Star game should be everyone wears their teams jersey, BUT the old school/retro version. Look at that! Give me that with 2021 players! pic.twitter.com/xplx99hgMS— Justin Miller (@ijustin13) June 24, 2021
One Twitter user wrote: "This is an egregious example of 'more is less.' I went to my first all-star game as a kid on 7/13/60 in Yankee Stadium. The beauty of the ASG then and now is the pastiche of different uniforms joining to play as one."prevnext
MLB’s new All-Star Game jersey design partner. pic.twitter.com/XM95L3kKgB— Joey Miller (@thejoeymiller) June 24, 2021
"As long as they are not worn during the game, they are silly, but fine," a fan stated. "Keep the players in their own team jerseys for the game. A unique element baseball has going for it to help identify everyone!"prevnext
Seems a lot of folks aren’t fans of the new All-Star jerseys.— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 24, 2021
Somehow, I don’t think Jake Cronenworth is going to mind wearing this.
(via MLB) pic.twitter.com/c22O1idcUi
One fan asked: "Bruh couldn’t you have at least updated the jerseys to the Rockies color scheme instead of the Braves? The hats match the venue and the jerseys don’t remotely match."prevnext
Did MLB order the All-Star jerseys from DHgate?— New NBA Fan (@dustitoff84) June 24, 2021
And this fan wrote: "Terrible. Awful. Trash. Fans watch to see their players represented in their own uniforms, not this generic crap. The hats are okay, but the uniforms are uninspired junk."prev