MLB 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Have Fans up in Arms

By Brian Jones

The MLB 2021 All-Star game is right around the corner, and the jerseys have been revealed. This week, MLB showed off what each all-star will wear, and the fans have a lot to say about it. The jerseys have a bold look as Chris Bengel of CBS Sports wrote they are "batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey."

The All-Star game is being played at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. Originally, the game was scheduled to be played at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves. However, the game was moved out of the city due to new voting restrictions in the state of Georgia.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement in April. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft." Here's a look at what fans had to say about the jersey.

One fan wrote: WHYYYYYY? Let the players wear their team uniform! Why do these even exist? The design is simply terrible. Red and purple is so unnatural! NOBODY was complaining about players wearing their team uniforms. This looks like a Wish order gone wrong!

prevnext

Another fan wrote: "These are very very bad. Bad enough you couldn't change the color scheme to fit Colorado, but you are actually gonna have them wear this IN GAME? Mistakes have been made."

prevnext

"Whoever dreamed up this year's All Star Game uniforms should be fired!" one fan added. "If it was Commissioner Rob Manfred - even better! Fans watch this game to see their heroes in team colors and caps, which define the city and the team. What purpose does this change serve?" 

prevnext

One Twitter user wrote: "This is an egregious example of 'more is less.' I went to my first all-star game as a kid on 7/13/60 in Yankee Stadium. The beauty of the ASG then and now is the pastiche of different uniforms joining to play as one."

prevnext

"As long as they are not worn during the game, they are silly, but fine," a fan stated. "Keep the players in their own team jerseys for the game. A unique element baseball has going for it to help identify everyone!"

prevnext

One fan asked: "Bruh couldn’t you have at least updated the jerseys to the Rockies color scheme instead of the Braves? The hats match the venue and the jerseys don’t remotely match."

prevnext
0comments

And this fan wrote: "Terrible. Awful. Trash. Fans watch to see their players represented in their own uniforms, not this generic crap. The hats are okay, but the uniforms are uninspired junk."

prev
Start the Conversation

of