MLB 2021 All-Star Game Jerseys Have Fans up in Arms

The MLB 2021 All-Star game is right around the corner, and the jerseys have been revealed. This week, MLB showed off what each all-star will wear, and the fans have a lot to say about it. The jerseys have a bold look as Chris Bengel of CBS Sports wrote they are "batting practice style jersey with an abbreviation for each team's name and their logo on the right side of the jersey."

The All-Star game is being played at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. Originally, the game was scheduled to be played at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves. However, the game was moved out of the city due to new voting restrictions in the state of Georgia.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement in April. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft." Here's a look at what fans had to say about the jersey.