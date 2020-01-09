‘Miz and Mrs’ Season 2: Here’s When the WWE Couple’s Reality Show Returns

With the calendar turning to 2020, fans of WWE stars Michael “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin are eagerly anticipating the second season of Miz & Mrs. The premiere date has now been released, courtesy of show’s official Instagram account. A recent post has revealed that Miz & Mrs. will be returning on Jan. 29.

“We know you’re clamoring for it, but the wait is only a little bit longer. One month until the Season 2 premiere of [Mr. and Mrs.] Wednesday, January 29th on [USA Network],” the caption of the post read.

Miz & Mrs. follows the WWE stars throughout their daily lives as they attempt to balance a busy work schedule, raising a child, and corralling two dogs and two cats. The first season of the show documented the couple moving to Austin in search of a quieter life, but that was not the case.

According to Deadline, the first three episodes of season one were such a success with an average of 1.7 million viewers that 14 additional were ordered to finish out 2019. Miz & Mrs. was viewed as the top unscripted show for USA Network in more than seven years.

This success led to greater expectations for the second season, and the power couple will be responding with a new setting and a new addition to the family. USA Network released a trailer for the second season, revealing that Maryse is pregnant with the couple’s second child. She and The Miz will be attempting to welcome the new addition to the family while also dealing with a move back to California.

“That’s basically what season two is,” The Miz said during an interview with Screen Rant. “It’s now it’s like what it’s like to be first time parents in the entertainment industry and you know, us, we’ve never done this before, so you’re getting to see all the hoops and ladders that we go through to take care of Monroe. And it’s tiring, exhausting, but it is the greatest gift I’ve ever been rewarded. Like it is the best. There’s nothing like it.”

The first season of Miz & Mrs. showed the family moving away from the Hollywood Hills, but they ultimately missed the California lifestyle and will be heading back to the coast. It was not revealed during the trailer whether live-in mother-in-law Marjo will be along for the ride.

Miz & Mrs. season two will premiere on Jan. 29 on USA Network. The 30-minute show will directly follow NXT to continue with the WWE tie-in.

