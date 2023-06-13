Minnesota Vikings Players Marries in Stunning Beach Ceremony

A Minnesota Vikings player is opening up about his wedding that happened earlier this year. Camryn Bynum, a strong safety for the Vikings, married Lalaine Bynum off the coast of the Philippines on March 2. He shared photos of the beautiful ceremony on Instagram, but both are now sharing the details with PEOPLE.

"We envisioned a beautiful private and intimate beach wedding with our closest family and friends," Lalaine told PEOPLE. "Our goal was to make it a party to celebrate love and two families coming together."

The couple had a request for those in attendance while also having time to worship. "We wanted guests to be fully present at the ceremony as we exchanged vows, so we requested that all cell phones and cameras be turned off and not used," Bynum said. "We also had an intimate time of prayer and live worship songs together."

During the reception, the guests ate a buffet-style dinner with several Filipino dishes and a three-tiered wedding cake with flowers that included carrot, red velvet and strawberry flavors. Bynum said his bride caught his attention after seeing her during a chance encounter in Dubai.

"My eyes immediately focused on her because of her infectious smile and her energy that lit up the stage. My family urged me to meet her and they introduced us. I knew that there was instant chemistry and the rest is history," he says. Bynum and his now-wife then started dating and later got engaged in February.

"What I love most about Lalaine is that she simply enjoys life, just like me, she doesn't take many things too seriously," Bymun revealed. "She is always in the mood to joke around. We are both selfless people, so serving each other comes easy."

Bynum was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL after playing college football at the University of California. In his rookie season, Bynum played in 14 games and recorded 28 tackles one sack and three passes defended and one interception. This past season, Bynum started all 17 games for the Vikings and tallied 81 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defend and two fumble recoveries. Per Vikings Wire, Bynum was one of the NFL's top earners in the performance-based pay program, earning nearly $700,000 for his work in the field.