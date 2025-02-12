Mina Kimes Suffers Awkward On-Camera Mishap

Even the legends mess up every so often, as seen when beloved ESPN journalist and TV figurehead Mina Kimes accidentally walked in front of the camera during a live segment on NFL Live last month. As ESPN’s premier NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked a question by host Laura Rutledge on the injury status of star wideout Zay Flowers, Kimes inadvertently blocked the screen with her face.

Scouting report on @minakimes: next level camera awareness. pic.twitter.com/YuLrmuZAIU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025

“Hey, Mina. Get it girl,” Rutledge jokingly said. “Oh, go back one more time, there we go!” she said, after Kimes walked backwards to return to her seat, realizing her error. “Hold on, just have Mina keep walking back and forth in that shot. That’s excellent TV!” Schefter said.

The producers wisely cut back to Kimes, who is now being held by former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears, with her palm fully covering her forehead as she’s clearly very embarrassed about the entire incident.

Later, the show added insult to injury by replaying the scene over again. However, it was Kimes who got the last laugh, pointing to her co-host Dan Orlovsky and saying “I can never make fun of Dan again about the end zone stuff.”

Orlovsky, who played for 12 years in the NFL as a backup, is best known for his 2008 play against the Vikings where he ran out of the back of his own end zone and gave up points to the other team. It is commonly known as one of the worst NFL plays of all time to the point where his co-workers trolled him about it on the 15th anniversary.

After Kimes’ comment, Orlovsky threw up his hands in protest. “Why [Dan] caught the stray, though?,” co-host Ryan Clark said, jokingly.