Milwaukee Brewers Trade All-Star Pitcher Josh Hader in Blockbuster Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers just made a huge trade right before the deadline. It was announced on Monday that the Brewers have traded All-Star pitcher Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. In return, Milwaukee receives pitchers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet, and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. Hader was the Brewers' closer and a big reason why the team is in first place in the NL Central. The 28-year-old will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

But why did the Brewers make the move? "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today," Brewers president of basketball operations David Stearns said in a statement, per ESPN.

"This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, to bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many organizations experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."

Hader made his MLB debut in 2017 and has become one of the best closers in the league. In his six-year career, Hader has been named an All-Star four times, selected to the All-MLB First Team twice, and has been named NL Reliever of the Year three times. However, 2022 has not been a strong year for Hader as he has recorded a 4.24 ERA in 37 appearances.

"I think it's just the execution part of the pitching. I don't think it's anything big. I think it's the 'finish' part of pitching. If you can execute the pitches you need to make and limit the mistakes, you're going to put yourself in a better position," Hader said after a blown save against the San Francisco Giants last month, per CBS Sports. "I feel like I'm trying to feel things I don't need to and I lost the aggressiveness that I normally have. So, it's just little things. But I've just got to move on and bring it tomorrow." The Padres are in second place in the NL West but would make the playoffs if it started today as they have the No. 2 spot in the NL wild-card standings. The team is hoping Hader will give them a big playoff push with two months remaining in the regular season.