Mike Tyson Makes Big Announcement on Boxing Career

Mike Tyson just announced his next move when it comes to his boxing career. On his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, per TMZ, the former heavyweight champion revealed he's returning to the ring. He says he's looking to return on May 29 but didn't expand on the details.

Many fans believe Tyson will face Evander Holyfield who has been lobbying for the match. "We’ve definitely had conversations, and it looks like it's gonna happen," Holyfield said to TMZ. "I'm a very confident person, so I think it’s gonna happen. Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that, let’s do it." Tyson and Holyfield have met twice before with Holyfield winning both matchups. In 1996, Holyfield defeated Tyson via TKO in the 11th round. In 1997, Tyson was disqualified after biting Holyfield's ear in the third round.

Tyson has said he would like to fight Holyfield again, but one thing needs to happen in order for a deal to get done. "Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn't turn out well," Tyson said. "So, I don't know. If you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really care about the welfare of Evander, they would have had this fight with Evander. Maybe we'll do another, but whoever he's with, whoever is handling him is totally wrong."

Tyson's last fight was in November when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. The fight went the full eight rounds and ended in a draw. After the fight, Tyson said: "I could've done everything better. Everything I was doing I could've done it better, so God willing, I'll be better the next exhibition."

"I like him, but the dude is so strong, man," Jones said after the fight. "I understand why they say some things are 'bucket list' because when he hits you, if it's his head, his punches, his body shots, it don't matter. Everything hurts. So, for me, I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I'm cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don't know." Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers in history. He won his first championship belt at the age of 20 years old, making him the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title.