Mike Tyson Seems to Change Tune on Fighting Logan and Jake Paul, Sets Massive Prize

Mike Tyson says he will go head-to-head with Logan Paul or Jake Paul for the right amount of money. Tyson is looking for a $100 million paycheck. He made the revelation during his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson. “Hell yeah,” Tyson told rapper Freddie Gibbs asked if he’d box the two YouTube sensations. “That would be a lot of money.”

But Tyson prefers to box Logan than Jake. It may be due to Paul being slightly heavier in size. Whether or not Logan would be up for it is the question. But Tyson thinks so. He told Gibbs, “For $100 million bucks, they’d do anything. They don’t care about getting beat up.”

Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in a highly anticipated match in November 2020. Per Sports Illustrated, Tyson and Jones Jr. remained consistent throughout their eight-round battle. The match ended with a draw. Tyson previously told TMZ Sports that he was interested in going up against Lennox Lewis next.

Tyson, 55, competed professionally from 1985 to 2005. 1985 to 2005. Because of his ferociousness in the rin, he earned several monikers throughout his prolific career, first as “Kid Dynamite,” then as “Iron Mike,” and finally as “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” He is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the history of the sport.

Tyson was the first in his league to hold the WBA, WBC, AND IBF titles at the same time. The Ring Magazine listed him at No. 16 on their list of 100 greatest punchers of all time. He has also been listed on the list for ESPN’s “The Hardest Hitters in Heavyweight History.” Tyson has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame – as well as the World Boxing Hall of Fame. Outside of the ring, he’s done commercials, radio, and film and television roles.