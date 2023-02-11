Super Bowl 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs Eagles

The 2022 NFL season officially ends on Sunday night with Super Bowl LVII. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the two teams battling for the championship are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also stream on FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports App and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and looking to win their second title since the 2019 season. Kansas City finished the regular season on top of the AFC with a 14-3 record and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs, completing 67.1% of his passes for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 105.2 quarterback rating. His production led to NFL writers naming him MVP for the second time in his career.

"To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most of all, my teammates, I would never be standing here today without y'all," Mahomes said in a pre-taped speech during the NFL Honors awards ceremony, per NFL.com. "Every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

The Eagles are similar to the Chiefs in terms of finishing 14-3 on the year. Their record was good enough to put them as the top seed in the NFC, and they took down the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in MVP voting after throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. But the defense has been the story for the Eagles all season long, finishing the year with 70 sacks, a team record.

"For me, to be here with the team I grew up cheering for, it's a dream come true," Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick told reporters on Monday, per the Eagles' official website. "But I also know that we came out here on a mission and we are here to complete that mission. So, that's what we're here for. We have to prepare all week the best way we can and have fun and work together, like we've done all season. This doesn't change anything. Our season isn't finished. We have one more game. It's going to be fun."