Dak Prescott and His Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Secretly Broke Up

Dak Prescott is back on the market. According to Page Six, the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating. It was revealed that the couple split in March 2022 but have "kept it close to the vest." Page Six also says that Prescott has been casually dating.

Prescott, 29, and Buffett, 25 began dating sometime around 2020, but it's not clear when they became official. Buffett posted their first picture together when Prescott turned 27 years old. Prescott hasn't appeared on Buffett's Instagram page since February 2022 when they went to the NFL Honors show together. The model is not on Prescott's Instagram page at all.

(Photo: Phillip Faraone)

The news comes after the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs this past weekend. Prescott threw for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 19-12 loss. The Cowboys has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since they won the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.

"It's just disappointing," Prescott said, per the Cowboy's official website. "Those [defensive] guys played their asses off. The defense gave us an opportunity to win this game — who played hard against a really, really good offense, a really good team. And for the offense to only put up the points we did is unacceptable, and it starts with me. I've got to be better. There's no way to sugarcoat it."

Prescott went on to say that he will not have as many turnovers in 2023 as he did last year. "It's very frustrating," he stated. "It's something I've got to get in the offseason and take a look at, all of them, because they all have their own story. Two tonight, as I said, is unacceptable. I can't put the ball in jeopardy like that; whether they're tipped up from tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route — can't happen. "The number that it's gotten to is ridiculous. I can that the number will never be this again. I can promise that." The 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday. The winner will play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12.