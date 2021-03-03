Michael Strahan Shows Off Dancing Skills in TikTok Video

✖

Michael Strahan is a very successful television personality, as well as an NFL Hall of Famer. Now he is set to add another achievement to his resume. He is on his way to becoming the next TikTok superstar.

Strahan posted videos on his Instagram profile on Monday that showed him with two of his children, Isabella and Sophia. The trio attempted a TikTok dance that featured them clapping and then kicking their legs high in the air. The first clip ended early for Strahan as he grabbed the back of his leg. Though he pulled off the second attempt at the dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

"First attempt: caught a cramp in the hamstring at the end. Lol," Strahan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "Second attempt: Knocked it out with [Isabella Strahan] and [Sophia Strahan]!" Several people saw the video and weighed in with comments about his dancing ability. For example, Olympian Lindsey Vonn said that Strahan was "crushing it."

Tuesday's video is only the latest example of Strahan attempting to show off his TikTok skills. He previously posted another clip on Instagram that showed the trio in their pajamas and cutting a rug. It was recorded at the end of February, but the Strahan family fully embraced the holiday spirit while dancing to "Here Comes Santa Claus."

When he hasn't been taking part in TikTok dances, Strahan has been highlighting his time with his daughters. Sophia and Isabella have been mainstays on his Instagram profile, joining the former NFL star for birthday celebrations, daddy-daughter date nights, and ice cream pit stops. They also marked a major moment by beginning to take driving lessons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

Strahan posted a photo in December that showed him and one of his daughters in the front of a vehicle. "Driving lessons with dad… Wish us both luck [laughing out loud]! [safe driving][we were parked]" Strahan wrote in the caption of the post. He had a large smile on his face — although several people took the photo as a sign that he was a little nervous about this new endeavor.

Of course, Strahan also sparked concern among fans in late January. He revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had immediately gone into quarantine. He remained away from Good Morning America and the Fox pregame show while dealing with some symptoms and trying to keep hydrated. Though Strahan was ultimately able to return to Good Morning America after a three-week absence.