Michael Strahan Offers 'Monday Motivation' With Quote About 'Grit, Desire and Discipline'

Michael Strahan had some words of wisdom for his followers to get their week started right. On Monday, the former New York Giants star and current Good Morning America co-anchor posted a quote on his Instagram page to inspire his fans to achieve their goals. He also shared a photo from his fashion line, which is called Collection.

"Grit, desire, and discipline are free and are the only equipment you need to start just about any endeavor you'll set out to do," the quote stated. And in the caption, Strahan wrote: "Hustle like you're broke." Strahan, 49, knows about having "grit, desire and discipline" as it started before he reached the NFL. He played college for Texas Southern, which is a small school located in Houston, Texas. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recorded 41.5 career sacks at Texas Southern, which led to him being drafted by the Giants in the second round in 2003. Strahan got off to a slow start in his NFL career, playing in only six games during his rookie season because of injuries.

Things began to turn for Strahan as he was named to his first to his first Pro Bowl in 1997 and then was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 after recording an NFL record 21.5 sacks. He was the sack champion for that season and in 2003 when he posted 18.5 sacks. In his final season in 2007, Strahan posted nine sacks and helped the team win the Super Bowl. Once he retired, Strahan moved into the world of broadcasting, and his hard work led to where he is today.

"Fox had a show called The Best Damn Sports Show Period, Fox NFL," Strahan said to Harvard Business Law in 2017 when talking his climb in the media world. "But Live! with Kelly and Michael was something I never thought I’d get. They called me to fill in for Regis when he was on vacation, which turned into 20 times guest hosting, and then they offered me the job. With Good Morning America, I still think, “What am I doing here?” But it’s been about having fun, putting in maximum effort, and not limiting myself. Strahan is now one of the main co-anchors on GMA. He also has his hands on various projects including a football docuseries The Cost of Winning, which can be seen on HBO.