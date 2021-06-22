Michael Sam Reaches out to Carl Nassib, NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player

✖

Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders made NFL history by becoming the first active player in the league to come out as gay. He announced the news on Instagram and revealed he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project. Former NFL player Michael Sam saw the news and sent a message to Nassib.

"Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the [Trevor Project]," Sam wrote on Twitter. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field." Sam knows what Nassib is going through. He was a defensive end and the University of Missouri and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round in 2014, Sam came out as gay, becoming the first publicly gay player drafted in the NFL. However, he wasn't able to play in an NFL regular-season game as he was cut by the Rams during final preseason cutdowns. He also spent time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad before being waived.

"To anyone young or old, black or white, straight or gay are being bullied by others please know this, I stand with you in your time of need and in your hour of triumph, I am your friend and your brother," Sam wrote in another Tweet. Even though I may never see you, hug you, or even kiss you, I love you.

Nassib was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders last season. After the announcement, Nassib's jersey rose to No. 1 in sales.

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."