Michael Ojo, a former Florida State basketball player, died after suffering a heart attack, according to Eurohoops.net. He was 27 years old. Ojo was practicing on Friday with the Serbian pro basketball team in Partizan when he collapsed while running. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"This definitely a tough one man.. One of the best dudes I done came across, former FSU player Trent Forrest wrote on Twitter. "Was the first to welcome me to FSU and was nothing short of a big brother my freshman year and even after.. it’s crazy to think we was just talking about life last week.. Gone miss ya fasho O!!" Sam Lunt, former FSU associate director of sports medicine for men's basketball, paid tribute to Ojo while talking to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I am devastated," Lunt said, who retired from the school in 2017. "I used to bring him to the house for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Loved that guy." Ojo, player for the Seminoles from 2012-2017 and was considered by many as a fan favorite. Known for his 7-foot-1 and 300-pound frame, Ojo wasn't introduced to basketball until a few years before he enrolled at FSU. He was discovered while playing soccer in Nigeria, and when introduced to basketball, he moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee to play at Tennessee Temple Academy.

Ojo got off to a slow start, at FSU, averaging 0.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game as a true freshman. However, his game improved each season and ended up averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest during his senior season. Ojo was a key contributor in FSU's run the NCAA Tournament that season.

"He always had a smile, was magnificent with kids and was always begging to do more community service, and the kids loved to see him." former FSU director of the Student Services staff in athletics John Lata wrote on his Facebook page. He always stopped by my office when he came back to Tally to check in on me. RIP Michael Ojo. Life is too short." After his time at FSU, Ojo headed to Serbia to start his pro career. He spent two seasons playing for Crvena Zvezda and helped the team win the 2018 ABA SuperCup, the ABA League and the Serbian League in 2019.