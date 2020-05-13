Melissa Etheridge Receives Condolences From Rich Eisen Following Her Son's Death

✖

Wednesday afternoon, singer Melissa Etheridge revealed that her son, Beckett Cypher, had passed away. The 21-year-old was the son of Etheridge and Julie Cypher, who had two children together. Rich Eisen, the host of the Rich Eisen Show and someone that has had conversations about the NFL with Etheridge, saw the news and reached out to the singer.

"My condolences to you and your whole family, Melissa!" Eisen tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. He joined a massive group showing support for the singer on a tragic day. There were thousands commenting about how this situation was completely heartbreaking, and they wanted to show support for Etheridge any way that they could. One Twitter user even suggested holding a moment of silence for Cypher at 3 p.m. PT, which is when Etheridge traditionally holds her concerts from home on Facebook.

Etheridge, who was born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, previously appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss her undying love for the Kansas City Chiefs. She specifically mentioned her children, including Cypher, and revealed that they "knew the rules" about rooting for specific NFL teams. For example, they couldn't root for the then-Oakland Raiders, who are a rival of the Chiefs. The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers were both not allowed due to playing in the AFC West.

"They know, they know since they've been born," Etheridge told Eisen, "that you root for the Chiefs or anyone that's playing the Raiders. They tried to tease me with the Broncos, like 'Oh, we're going to root...' Oh, good luck. No. They tease me, but they know better. Do you want to be fed? Do you want a home? No. You're not rooting for the Raiders."

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the announcement tweet read on Wednesday afternoon. Cypher was one of two children, along with sister Bailey, that had been born via artificial insemination. Their biological father was singer David Crosby.

Cypher's cause of death was not revealed on Wednesday afternoon, but the information will be provided at a later time. A source told Variety that a statement would be made, but a timeline was not provided as of Wednesday afternoon. Until that statement is released, however, the fans can only offer their condolences and hope that Etheridge and her family will find peace in the coming days.