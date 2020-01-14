Melania Trump’s Coat During National Championship Causes Twitter Uproar

Monday night, the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers faced off during the College Football Playoffs National Championship. The outcome of the battle was a major talking point, but there were many others focused on different aspects. They simply wanted to discuss the president and his wife.

Prior to kickoff, Donald and Melania Trump headed out onto the field for the national anthem. They were among those holding the American flag and standing at attention while Lauren Daigle belted out the lyrics. The president and his wife were met with cheers, as well as chants of “USA.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The conversation quickly changed, however, as the fashionistas on social media quickly weighed in on the clothing choices. Trump was wearing his standard suit with the red tie, but Melania donned a calf-length jacket that was shiny in appearance.

As expected, the opinions were split on this fashion choice. Some loved the style and wanted to get a similar jacket of their own. Others thought that this was a bad outfit. They just didn’t like Melania or the outfit that she wore during the national anthem.

​

Just gonna try and forget Trump and Melania in her belted trash bag coat are at the #LSUvsCLEM game. Trump tries to ruin everything. — Leisha_17 (@Leisha_17) January 14, 2020

Some football fans were very happy to see Trump and Melania at the National Championship, but this was not a universal opinion. Many others were just angry to see the couple at another high-profile football game. The LSU vs. Alabama match earlier in the year caused enough issues, and they thought this was just an added frustration.

Adding to their unhappiness was the outfit worn by Melania. Some football fans didn’t like the design of the coat or the material. In their opinion, this appearance just ruined the evening.

​

Watching National Championship game. @FLOTUS wearing her faux Gestapo leather coat and boots! Nuf said. — Mary Rushton (@sdhomeport) January 14, 2020

Throughout the Trump’s tenure, there have been many users throwing around the term “Nazi” in reference to his presidency and policies. This description has now been used in reference to his wife, Melania, and her clothing choices.

As some users on Twitter wrote on Monday night, they thought that the president’s wife was throwing her clothing choices back to the mid-1940s. Specifically, they compared this jacket to one wore by Hitler’s secret police.

​

Watching National Championship game. @FLOTUS wearing her faux Gestapo leather coat and boots! Nuf said. — Mary Rushton (@sdhomeport) January 14, 2020

Love or hate the look, the opinions about Melania’s jacket were plentiful. Some thought her clothing choice was downright odd. Others adored the look and wanted to praise her for wearing this outfit.

The opinions were not strictly on either side of the discussion, however, as some simply jumped in to ask random questions. Specifically, was this coat made for the winter weather in Seattle?

​

Melania is just stunning 😍 that jacket!!!! https://t.co/qLivgPpV46 — Della E (@dellaenglish) January 14, 2020

Twitter was full of opinions on Monday night after Donald and Melania Trump appeared during the national anthem. The majority of users wanted to share their thoughts about fashion choices, and they did so in a variety of ways.

The first lady certainly has her critics, and this was proven with some of the comments about her jackets. Although a large number of football fans also wanted to say that they were quite fond of the outerwear.

​

Melania Trump got Ne-yo from the Matrix jacket on. — Macho (@Yoshi_Island_) January 14, 2020

When The Matrix was released in March 1999, fans of cinema were immediately drawn to the long, leather jackets worn by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. This style was not something that the everyday citizen could pull off at the end of the millennium, but the film inspired a legion of fans to attempt the feat.

Following the national anthem, there were some that wanted to know if Melania was looking to recreate The Matrix during the National Championship. The jacket had more of a blue tint than those in the film, but some users on Twitter still expressed this viewpoint.

​

I love Melania’s Star Trek jacket. #NationalChampionship — 𝔼𝕣𝕚𝕟 (@ernbyrm11) January 14, 2020

Was Melania’s jacket made by Hefty, or was it created by a fashion icon in Paris? The opinions were split on Monday night, but there was no shortage of users weighing in on social media. Some even compared the jacket to something found in science fiction.

“Melania looks like a super villain in that jacket,” one user wrote. Another simply asked if this was the new outfit of the proposed Space Force portion of the military.

​

That coat our @FLOTUS is wearing tho! I love her style. https://t.co/d9d2v7oBvU — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) January 14, 2020

The first lady may not create as much controversy on social media as the president, but that doesn’t mean that she is not a talking point during big events. There are still discussions about her, whether they involve her fashion sense or daily life. Monday night was no different.

Interestingly enough, there were many on social media that adored the jacket that Melania was rocking during the pregame festivities. They loved the style and were not shy about sharing that opinion.

(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)