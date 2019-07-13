Sports

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Step out Together to Watch Wimbledon Finals

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended the finals of Wimbeldon on Saturday and seemed to be all smiles during the outing. As photos released by Kensington Palace show, Middleton wore a stylish green dress while Markle wore a white button down as they watched Serena Williams and Simona Halep face off in the Ladies’ Singles Final.

In addition to watching the match, which ended up with Williams falling to Halep, Middleton also took a moment to meet with some of the tennis’ best junior players.

As a second photo from the day shows, the duchess greeted Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova and Giulia Morlet.

Replies to the photos were a mixed bag. Many took took the opportunity to put down Markle, who is seen by some as improper and not fit for royal titles due to her desire to shake up royal tradition.

However, some chose not to tear down the former Suits actress, who is married to Prince Harry, and decided to compliment her and Middleton, who is married to Prince William.

Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

