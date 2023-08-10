Megan Rapinoe Pens Emotional Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post

Megan Rapinoe just sent a message to the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) after the squad lost in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The 38-year-old soccer star went to Instagram to thank her fans and teammates for all the great memories. Rapinoe competed in her last tournament with the USWNT as she recently announced her retirement.

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments," Rapinoe wrote. "This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can. It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman, for so many years. Thank you, a million times over."

This led to several notable fans responding, including actress Sophia Bush who is a big supporter of the team. "Thank you for all you've done for both the beautiful game and our beautiful but imperfect nation," Bush wrote to Rapinoe. "You've fought for us on the field and for all of us off it. You've shown us what we deserve, and what we are capable of. You've inspired millions, Pinoe. And some of us lucky ones got to call you an inspiration first, and then a friend. Proud of you, endlessly."

Rapinoe played in two of the three games as a substitute in the group stage of the World Cup. She also saw action in the Round of 16 loss to Sweden and took a penalty kick during a shootout at the end of the contest. Rapinoe missed the shot, which would have put the USWNT in the quarterfinals.

Despite announcing her retirement, Rapinoe is not done playing soccer yet. She will finish her career later this year with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club team, the OL Reign. The team's final regular season game is on Oct. 15, but the OL Reign are in a position to clinch a playoff spot, meaning Rapinoe, who won two World Cups in her career could win another title before she hangs it up for good.