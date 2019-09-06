Megan Rapinoe Sends Message to Girlfriend Sue Bird, Celebrities Light up Comments Section

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has been dating her girlfriend, basketball player Sue Bird for a couple of years and they are one of the more popular couples in all of sports. And recently, both were on the cover of InStyle Magazine which Rapinoe posted the cover photo on Instagram. However, in a second Instagram post, Rapinoe showed a photo of here embracing Bird, which can be also seen in the magazine and she sent a message to her longtime girlfriend.

“Thank you to my [heart emoji] Sue Bird for being everything to me,” Rapinoe wrote. “The laughs and tears, long conversations and debates, the bouncing of ideas, the unwavering support and endless cuddles and egg sandwiches. We usually aren’t ones to IG gush, but today seemed like it was necessary. I am a better woman being yours. I love you [lheart emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That post led to their celebrity friends commenting. Actress Sophia Bush said, “The best! Hurrah love,” while TV host Kaite Couric said, “Love is love is love.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented with three heart emojis, but the one that stood out was Bird as she sent a message to Rapinoe.

Swoooooooon MEGAN!! Now everyone knows how sweet you are,” Bird said. “Thank you, love. I love you like no other. Got my goggles on for life.”

Rapinoe is known for being outspoken and that’s one of the things Bird loves about her. The WNBA player wrote an article in the Players’ Tribune and she said Rapione is going to do whatever she wants when she wants to do it.

“You just cannot shake that girl,” she wrote. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”

Bird went on to remind everyone who great of an athlete Rapinoe is despite her feud with President Donald Trump.

“I just think it’s also really important not to forget what this is actually, first and foremost, about, you know?” she wrote. “It’s about a world-class athlete, operating at the absolute peak of her powers, on the absolute biggest stage that there is. It’s about an athlete f—ing killing it. It’s about Megan coming through.”

Both women are champions in their own right. Rapinoe has helped the women’s U.S. Soccer team win two World Cups and a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Bird has helped the Seattle Storm win three WNBA Championships.