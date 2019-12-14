Megan Rapinoe Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President

Meagan Rapinoe has made it clear who she’s voting for when the presidential election comes around next year. In a video posted on Rapinoe’s Instagram’s page, she and Warren are talking on the phone and Rapinoe told her she’s on the Warren bandwagon in 2020. The soccer star loves what Warren stands for and she called her campaign “big and bold.”

“I just don’t think we can get to a better place by walking this moderate line so I appreciate you being out front and being big and bold,” Rapinoe said. “I would love to endorse you and be on your team and help in any way I can. So consider me Team Warren.”

Rapinoe continued to show love for Warren in the caption of the post, writing: “I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. This extends to every part of my life and nothing feels more relevant and real than this election. I’m proud to endorse [Elizabeth Warren] today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”

Warren appreciates the support from Rapinoe as she called her a champion on the soccer field and in the community.

“Megan is a champion of justice on and off the field and a role model for women and girls everywhere, Warren said in a statement. “I am honored to have her endorsement, and look forward to fighting alongside her for big, structural change.”

Several of Rapinoe’s fans showed support through her comments section. One fan wrote: “Team warren here too!!! I mean I love she is talking trans rights and helping trans people as well. I hope she can make it to the end! LGBTQ equality matters!!!”

“This entire video just made me well up,” another fan wrote. “The two of you give so much hope to millions when we most need it. Love you both!!”

“She’s got my vote because I believe in you,” a third fan added.

Warren showed support for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team in June as they were battling for equal pay. They are now set to go to trial on the issue in 2020.

Warren is one of the15 democratic candidates running for President. She has served as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts since 2013.