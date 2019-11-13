Megan Rapinoe Attacks NFL for ‘Banning’ Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick will work out for all 32 NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend and he’s one step closer to returning to the league after missing the last three seasons. And while many fans are happy that Kaepernick is getting his chance, soccer star Megan Rapinoe is angry at the NFL for what it did to him. Rapinoe was in New York to accept the Glamour Woman of the Year Award and she praised the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for what he’s done off the field. However, she also attacked to NFL for “banning” Kaepernick from playing football.

“While I’m enjoying all of this unprecedented and, frankly, a little bit uncomfortable attention and personal success in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned — still banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of known and systematic police brutality against people of color, known and systematic racial injustice, known and systematic white supremacy,” Rapinoe said.

This is not a big surprise considering Rapinoe has been supportive of Kaepernick ever since he started kneeling during the national anthem. Rapinoe, who won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at this year’s Women’s World Cup, continued to support Kaepernick and others who are making others aware of the social injustices in the country.

“It would be a slap in the face to Colin and to so many other faces, not to acknowledge, and for me personally, to work relentlessly to dismantle that system that benefits some over the detriment of others, and frankly is quite literally tearing us apart in this country,” she said.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since the end of the 2016 season. During that time, there have been a few teams to show some interest in the Nevada alum, but this will be the first time he has worked out in front of every team. Kaepernick has been working out the last three years and he announced on Twitter he’s been waiting for this opportunity.

As a member of the 49ers from 2011-2016. Kaepernick had a solid run, leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2012 only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick currently holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 181.