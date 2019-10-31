Meet All of Michael Strahan’s Kids

Michael Strahan is leading a very busy life. He first made a name for himself as an NFL star and he’s actually a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But his second career picked up in a big way once he retired and became a co-host on the Fox show, Fox NFL Sunday. A few years later he landed a little gig with Kelly Ripa called Live with Kelly and Michael.

That led to ABC taking notice of Strahan and he later became a co-host on Good Morning America. And because he has done such a great job being engaging in the morning, he is now one of the three co-hosts of the Good Morning America‘s spinoff, GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

But on top of all that, Strahan is a family man as he has four children. Scroll down to take a closer look at all four.

Michael Strahan Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Strahan Jr (@mstrayjr) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

Michael Strahan Jr. is Strahan’s only son and he was born in 1995 which was right in the early stages of his NFL career. This is a look at Strahan Jr. making an appearance on Good Morning America with his dad and it’s safe to say he did a pretty good job in the segment.

Tanita Strahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanita (@tanitaa.st) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT

Tanita Strahan is the oldest of the bunch as she was born in 1992. Tanita is an artist who shows off her work on her Instagram account. She is based in Los Angeles and fans can find her work on her website which can be found here.

Sophia Strahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Strahan 🐲 (@sophialstrahan) on May 15, 2019 at 11:25am PDT

Sophia Strahan is one of the two youngest daughters of Strahan and she was born in 2004. As you can see, she got to see her dad in action when he was filming an episode of Strahan, Sara and Keke. In the caption, Sophia said, “I had the best time on the show today! Thank you [Strahan and Sara] for such a fun day!”

Isabella Strahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabella strahan (@isabella.strahan) on Feb 24, 2019 at 4:27pm PST

Isabella Strahan is the other half of Strahan’s twin daughters. And based on the caption in the post, Isabella is not about her hair on that day as she said, “I never part my hair down the middle.”

The Twins on National TV

Isabella and Sophia recently made an appearance on Strahan and Sara (now called Strahan, Sara and Keke) there they educated Strahan and Sara Hines on slang terms kids use today. Don’t look now Strahan, but your daughters will be after your job soon.

Message to Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Strahan recently posted photos of him and his son to wish him a happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my son, @mstrayjr! You make me proud every single day, and it’s an HONOR to be your father. Looking forward to celebrating with YOU. Love You MJ!”

The Entire Crew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Mar 1, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

It’s clear that Strahan has a lot of love for his kids and he’s their No. 1 fan every day. While being one of the top TV personalities is great, being the best father for his kids is a top priority and it looks like they are going to do some great things in the future.