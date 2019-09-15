‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Attends Rams Game at LA Coliseum

Acting in a hit show comes with certain perks. It’s easier to get a table at exclusive restaurants, there is a nice paycheck, and unique experiences are guaranteed. Having a hit show that dominates weekly ratings is just an added bonus. The cast of Mayans M.C. learned this fact when they were treated to one of the better experiences offered to TV stars.

Sunday afternoon, Vincent “Rocco” Vargas, who plays Gilly on the show, posted a photo on his Instagram of some members of the cast at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

They were on hand for the battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. Not all of the primary players were in attendance, but Vargas was joined by Clayton Cardenas (Angel), Michael Irby (Bishop), Raoul Max Trujillo (Taza), Antonio Jaramillo (Riz), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), and Joseph Raymond Lucero (Creeper).

@rams with the @mayansfx

Interestingly enough, there were other important members of the Mayans family at the Rams game, but they were in different areas of the stadium. Both JD Pardo (Ezekiel) and Emilio Rivera (El Padrino) showed up as well, but they were spotted in matching Rams No. 19 jerseys. Rivera is a Rams fan and has posted multiple photos on his Instagram showing himself – and his dog – in team merchandise.

With these stars in attendance, there was added pressure on both the Rams and the Saints to produce. Fortunately, they did not disappoint. Sunday’s battle between the two teams was wildly fascinating despite it proceeding in a manner that no one expected.

Both teams feature superstar quarterbacks in Jared Goff and Drew Brees, along with top-tier running backs and loaded receiving corps. There was plenty of firepower on each roster but the two teams combined for only nine points in the first half. This was purely a defensive battle early on, with neither team gaining ground when needed. In essence, it was the football version of the Mayans M.C.’s first season, albeit with fewer dismemberments.

Of course, it doesn’t matter to Rivera if the game is high-scoring or lacking in points. What matters to him is that the Rams prove victorious on the day and quiet the Saints fans.