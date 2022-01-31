Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Share Emotional Moment After Rams Win NFC Championship

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly shared an emotional moment after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams quarterback met his wife on the field, and the two hugged and kissed each other for a long time. The win was the biggest in Stafford’s career as he will now be playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.

“I’m just so proud of this group,” Stafford said after the game, per the Rams’ official website. “We’ve had high expectations all year. Done nothing but do everything in our power to try and meet those. It’s a driven group we have in there. This game wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t easy in some spots, but we found a way to win the game. That’s what it’s all about. I’m just happy and proud to be a part of this group. And we got some more work left to do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stafford was originally selected by the Detroit Lions No. 1 overall in 2009. And while he had some good seasons in Detroit, Stafford was never about to get them over the hump. That led to him being traded to the Rams shortly after the 2020 season, and he helped the team reach the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “Those things don’t come around often. What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him. He’s made me a better coach. He’s made his teammates better. He’s such a great person. I think you guys know from getting a chance to interact with him. If you don’t root for this guy, something’s wrong with you. He’s a great competitor.

For the Rams to get Stafford, they had to trade away a 2021 third-round pick as well as two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. And while that seems like a lot to give up for any player, it worked because they now have a chance to win their first Super Bowl since they were playing in St. Louis in 2000 (1999 season).