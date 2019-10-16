Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Uses Aaron Rodgers to Troll NFL Refs

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, was not happy with the team’s outcome in the Monday Night Football Game against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions lost to the Packers 23-22 and many Lions fans blame the refs for blown calls. Kelly was one of the fans to take aim at the officials and she used Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to troll them.

😂 Kelly Stafford is the best pic.twitter.com/OTKyOs6L2G — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 15, 2019

On her Instagram story, Stafford shared an Instagram post from the NFL which used an animated version of Rodgers doing the Lambeau Leap to celebrate their fifth win of the year. In the caption, Stafford wrote, “They are missing their most valuable players of the night in this picture…” as she was alluding to the officiating in the game.

The Packers rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to earn the win, but fans players and coaches took aim at the officials for two penalties called for the Lions. Defensive end Trey Flowers was the “culprit” of both penalties and he was called for illegal use of hands as he was claimed his hands were on the face of Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Both penalties happened on third down and it kept both drives alive for the Packers and they converted it to 10 points. The problem is Flowers did not have his hands to the face, he had his hands to Bakhtiari’s chest.

“I didn’t think hands to the chest was a penalty,” Flowers said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I thought hands to the face, but I had him right here in the chest. The second time I changed it to right here [another spot on the chest]. That’s part of a move that I do and, yeah. So, nah, I don’t think that was a penalty, but they did, so…

“They saw something different than what actually happened and they called what they thought they saw. I was doing it all game. I didn’t know that was a flag to the chest, so I could change it to [another spot on the collar]. They called it again.”

With the loss, the Lions drop to 2-2-1 on the year and it was clear Stafford was not happy her husband’s team lost that way. But the good news for here is she seems to be recovering well from her brain tumor surgery she had back in April. Stafford recently wrote a first-hand article of her experience for ESPN.