Matt Ryan on Track to Make Unwanted NFL History in 2022

Matt Ryan is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season and could make some unwanted history. According to Pro Football Talk, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback could be the first QB in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams. Ryan is playing for the Colts after spending his first 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts do not play the Falcons during the regular season, but the two could face each other in the Super Bowl.

Currently, Ryan has lost to 29 teams. If he reaches 31, he would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Jon Kitna, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith are the NFL quarterbacks who have lost to 30 teams. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has lost to 29 teams in his career but can only get to 30 this season because the Raiders are playing just one team he hasn't lost to, which is the New Orleans Saints.

As for Ryan, he has never lost to the Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Falcons, a team he played for since he entered the league in 2008. The Colts will face the Raiders and Jaguars this season, and the only way he could lose to the Falcons is if both teams face each other in the Super Bowl. The good news for Ryan is he can also join the list of quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams. According to CBS Sports, Ryan has never beaten the Falcons, Patriots and Steelers, and the Colts will be facing the Patriots and Steelers this season. And as mentioned earlier, the only way Ryan can beat the Falcons is if the two teams face each other in the Super Bowl. The only four quarterbacks to have beaten all 32 teams are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

Ryan joined the Colts after a standout career with the Falcons. Along with winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, Ryan was named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2016, which is the same year he led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2016 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times.