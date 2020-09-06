Matt Hardy's Fans Are Beyond Concerned After Frightening Fall, Hospitalization
Saturday night, a frightening moment occurred during AEW's All Out pay-per-view event. Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara jumped off a scissor lift during their match and crashed through some tables. However, Hardy's head bounced off the concrete and prompted a pause in the match so a doctor could examine him.
When the incident occurred, wrestling fans expressed immense concern for the longtime performer. Many said that the match should have ended due to Hardy being unable to stand. Others took aim at AEW President Tony Khan and those in charge of the pay-per-view event, saying that Hardy never should have continued the match after the initial examination by the doctor. The comments continued on Sunday after Hardy's wife, Reby, confirmed that he had undergone a CT scan and was still in the hospital.
I know when Matt Hardy comeback, he'll turn this accident injury into storyline 'couse he's genius. Anyway, I wish injury never happend in the first place and I wish him speedy recovery! .@MATTHARDYBRAND #MattHardy #AEW— Hare (@HareWrestling) September 6, 2020
Wish @MATTHARDYBRAND a speedy recovery. #AEW should be ashamed. #WWE didn't treat him the best but at least they didn't try to kill him then make him continue fighting after.— Daylon Saalfeld (@PowerOfRed2012) September 6, 2020
I wish you @MATTHARDYBRAND a speedy recovery #AEWAllOut #AEW— #FireVelveteenDream & #AEWAllOut (@AgostoAllElite) September 6, 2020
Everyone going in on AEW today. I get it, they made a bad call. Hopefully they can learn from this mistake and do better going forward. Keeping @MATTHARDYBRAND in my thoughts and wishing him a speedy recovery. Dude is an absolute beast to even continue after that fall.— Dustin (@DustinoHeat) September 6, 2020
I heared that Matt Hardy suffered a concusion in #AllOut hope that he can recovery soon🙏— Darth Louis (@Ldelorbe90) September 6, 2020
Omg that video is hard to watch. I grew up watching @MATTHARDYBRAND and I was legit concerned when that happened smh praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙌— ⚡Steven Storm ⚡ (@TheStevenStorm) September 6, 2020
I'm not one to point fingers but this is the second time Matt Hardy got hurt with Sammy Guevara. 😕— Matt | BLM (@MRothenberg) September 6, 2020
They can't worry about how social media will react if they say "no contest" and repeat it. Fans are more upset that the match continued and worried about Matt Hardy's safety and health than if he won/lost the match.— Steve Lawlis (@stevelawlis) September 6, 2020
Any update on @MATTHARDYBRAND ? @AEWrestling @RebyHardy— IRON JARED (@iron_jared) September 6, 2020
I really hope @MATTHARDYBRAND is okay after last night. Scary stuff. That match should have NEVER continued after that.— Albert Albanese (@KydJustice) September 6, 2020
Damn that Matt Hardy botch onto the concrete was scary. Hopefully he's ok.— Matt Zion (@MattZionWE) September 6, 2020
Sending all the positive vibes and energy to @MATTHARDYBRAND today.— Mike (@troublegum) September 6, 2020
It was a good show but the Matt hardy match should have been called after that bumb— Nic Bohannon (@Thehappy_Buddha) September 6, 2020
It was the worst AEW PPV for me as well. First half was a mixed bag, second half was fantastic. But Matt Hardy’s injury really put a stain on the show and put AEW in a bad light.— All Elite Wrestling Info (@aewinfo) September 6, 2020