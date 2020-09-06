Matt Hardy's Fans Are Beyond Concerned After Frightening Fall, Hospitalization

Saturday night, a frightening moment occurred during AEW's All Out pay-per-view event. Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara jumped off a scissor lift during their match and crashed through some tables. However, Hardy's head bounced off the concrete and prompted a pause in the match so a doctor could examine him.

When the incident occurred, wrestling fans expressed immense concern for the longtime performer. Many said that the match should have ended due to Hardy being unable to stand. Others took aim at AEW President Tony Khan and those in charge of the pay-per-view event, saying that Hardy never should have continued the match after the initial examination by the doctor. The comments continued on Sunday after Hardy's wife, Reby, confirmed that he had undergone a CT scan and was still in the hospital.