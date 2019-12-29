Marvin Jones: Detroit Lions Fans, Fellow NFL Players Console WR After Infant Son Marlo’s Death

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones shared the heartbreaking news that his 5-month-old son, Marlo, passed away on Saturday, leaving fans pouring out support for the NFL star.

The circumstances around Jones’ infant son’s death are still undisclosed but the NFL star confirmed the child passed on Friday ahead of his post on Saturday.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones captioned the photo of his son. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) on Dec 28, 2019 at 3:41pm PST

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday,” Jones continued. “We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings”

Fans were quick to drop their thoughts and well-wishes in the comments of Jones’ Instagram post. This includes several of the NFL star’s fellow players.

“Sending love and prayers, my brotha. He’s your guardian angel now!!” Saints Hall of Famer Lance Moore wrote.

“Prayin for you bro,” Victor Boldin added.

“Praying for you and the fam brodie,” Quandre Diggs also wrote.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Lions QB Matt Stafford, shared her own touching comment to Jones’ post.

“That sweet boy will be missed by so many,” Stafford wrote. “I know he is looking down over all of you as your guardian angel. We know how strong of a family y’all are and know that you will get through this with time. We all love y’all so much. Sending so many prayers your way.”

Several other players and family members chimed in with their own prayers and heartfelt messages of support. If there is any consolation in this painful time, it is knowing that so many have offered support.