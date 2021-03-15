Martin Truex Jr. Just Unveiled Some Big News

✖

Martin Truex Jr. secured his first win of the Cup Series season on Sunday after holding off Joey Logano in Phoenix. He spoke to reporters after the race and faced questions about an upcoming trip to Bristol Motor Speedway's "dirt track." The veteran driver said to "stay tuned" for big news, but a previous leak revealed that he would take part in a Truck Series race.

Weeks prior to Sunday's Instacart 500 at Phoenix, Auto Owners Insurance leaked that Truex would take part in the Truck Series race on March 27. This outing would provide him with the opportunity to test out the dirt track before taking part in the Cup Series race. Truex faced questions about this now-deleted social media post, and he confirmed that he would indeed take part in the race. He also said that he will be driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Truex also for KBM with auto owners insurance as a sponsor, they posted this on their insta a while back but pulled it like an hour after they posted it. pic.twitter.com/0dbxepltdt — Brendan Keeler (@BrendanKeeler19) March 3, 2021

"Damn! They spilled the beans?" Truex asked while laughing. "Okay, yeah, we are. We’re going to run the Truck race. I’ll run Kyle’s truck. He said I could drive it for free, so I did it." The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will get behind the wheel of the No. 51 KBM Toyota Truck and try to secure a strong performance on a very different racing surface.

Truex is not the only Cup Series driver that will take part in the Truck Series race at Bristol. Kevin Harvick, the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang, will also join in on the action. He is set to drive the No. 17 for David Gilliland Racing, marking his first Truck Series start since 2015 at Pocono.

"I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well," Harvick said in a news release, per NASCAR. "I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time. Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge."

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will take place on March 27 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is set for 8 p.m. ET, and it will air on FS1. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for the fans unable to watch. This race will mark Truex's first appearance in the Truck Series since 2006.