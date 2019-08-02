Marshawn Lynch Involved in Heated Confrontation With Football Mom: ‘Is There a Man Here?’

Marshawn Lynch dropped F-bombs at a group of kids during his football camp in Seattle, and when a mom confronted the former NFL star running back, he asked her, “Is there a man here with you?”

According to TMZ, this all took place at Lynch’s Fam 1st Family football camp this past weekend and Lynch was coaching the kids in drills. Some of the kids were as young as 9 years old and Lynch threw some of the kids out while yelling “Get the f— out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ said some of the kids began to cry while led to a few parents stepping in. As it was shown in the video, Lynch tries to stop one of the parents to try to talk to her. When he did, Lynch asked the group of women, “Is there a man with you?”

One of the women yelled, “What does that matter?” to which he the former Pro Bowl running back retorted, “Because I want to speak to a man.”

Lynch continued and said he uses the F-word and the N-word because he’s trying to get the most out of the kids.

“There’s no disrespect … I understand I’m not gonna be able to please everybody,” he added.

In Lynch’s defense, how he talked to the kids at camp is no different from football leagues all across America. But because of him playing in the NFL for 12 seasons, it caught a lot of the parents off-guard. As far as consequences go, the NFL can’t do anything about it because he’s no longer in the league.

Lynch was one of top running backs during the late 2000s into the early 2010s. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills No. 12 overall in 2007 and he made an immediate impact during his rookie season, rushing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2008 as he recorded 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cal alum became a household name when he joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. His best season was in 2012 when he rushed for 1,590 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2013, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl and Lynch was a key player, tallying 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lynch then joined the Raiders in 2017 and posted 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.