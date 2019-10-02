Ravens WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Has Photo of Himself Engraved in SUV Headrests

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has been turning heads on the field with his flashy plays. As it turns out, the rookie may actually be generating more attention with his daily driver. This is understandable considering his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon has custom headrests featuring his image.

According to images posted by Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, the headrests feature the outline of Brown in his Oklahoma uniform. The stitching doesn’t show his entire body but focuses mostly on the upper torso and his head.

In addition to the stitching in the headrests, Brown also has the same image engraved in the plexiglass of his subwoofer box.

Considering that he is the cousin of Antonio Brown, it was expected that Brown would completely shine while paired with second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens were in need of a big-play wide receiver to help provide balance for this offense.

Through four games, the man known as “Hollywood” has done just that. Brown burst onto the scene during week one’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, registering four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. This included an 83-yard score.

Since that opening-day showing, Brown’s statistics have dipped given the improvement in opposing teams. The Dolphins have yet to win a game and have struggled mightily in every matchup. The Cardinals, Chiefs, and Browns, on the other hand, have all showcased much better defenses.

Brown has not topped 100 yards in a game since week one, but the upcoming slate of games makes reaching this mark far more likely. Over the course of the next three weeks, the rookie from Oklahoma will face off with the Steelers, Bengals, and Seahawks.

All three of these teams have given up big plays to wide receivers and could do so once again when the Ravens and Hollywood take the field. Touchdown receptions aren’t guaranteed for the youngster, but they will be within reach.

Regardless of the production, however, the fact remains that the rookie in Brown has burst onto the scene, both as a big-play threat and as a connoisseur of vehicles. The G-Wagon with custom headrests and engravings in the subwoofer box is fitting evidence. Antonio Brown may be known for driving around in a Rolls-Royce and flying in a private jet, but his young cousin is giving him some competition in terms of stylish rides.