Mark Cuban's White House Christmas Party Comments Cause a Stir
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently had strong comments about the White House and politicians attending Christmas parties. He called their actions "stomach-churning" due to the lack of a stimulus relief plan amid COVID-19. "It's shameful. It's stomach-turning," he said to TMZ. "Look, no one is against celebrating Christmas and the holidays, more power to them. But the timing, the circumstances... Do your jobs if you want to get stimulus to the people. We need it right now."
When the Mavericks' owner spoke out about the Christmas party, he prompted several responses on social media. Some people called him "spot on" and said that he should have made even stronger comments about the various politicians and individuals on hand for the event. Others disagreed with Cuban and said that his opinion does not matter. A few went so far as to wonder if he would make any comments about the upcoming inauguration.
One of the best things I’ve heard relative to this financial crisis because of Covid since it started. The United States leadership ought to be ashamed of themselves!— Miz Toni (@mizteesosweet1) December 13, 2020
prevnext
I know who wasn’t invited! #sad— Jo Hahn (@JosJottings) December 12, 2020
You turn everyone’s stomach Mr. Cuban! 🤮— JayP (@Jp5579) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Its actually pretty funny - I'm amazed that these people have to go to such contortions to show one another how they hate Conservatives the most... They are trying to out Marxist each other. No Joy for anyone, No Christmas , Obey Us or else .... lol Panic in the Air— EW (@EW60970475) December 12, 2020
A white billionaire calling ANOTHER white billionaire shameful and criticizing the lack of STIMULUS that they BOTH GOT
😡😡😡😡#EatTheRich— Nate Turner Ressurected (@NRessurected) December 13, 2020
https://t.co/UomIac5N40
prevnext
And LAST in line for vaccine!— Kim M Majczan (@KMajczan) December 13, 2020
Chuck Woolery: “Why does FOX think Mark Cuban is some kind of political genius?”— David Barth (@david_barth) December 13, 2020
prevnext
Party? They are holding TWENTY parties. At least.— Wear a mask for god’s sake 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙 (@NicoleVCook) December 12, 2020
Does anybody cares what this guy thinks?— Wanley Donat (@wanleydonat) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Shameful? I have several better words for it! 😡— Jupiterscottyd (@atley_scott) December 13, 2020
Lol, now do Congress— Elon, I kin haz FSD, please? (@Pro77C) December 13, 2020
prevnext
That's a real billionaire speaking facts...not that fraud at 1600— Dobs™ (@badlydrawndobs) December 13, 2020
You won’t hear him say shit about the upcoming inauguration party though.......watch— TheMainRyan85 (@TheMainRyan85) December 13, 2020
prev
It is really messed up. We need another stimulus package and y'all want to party.— DougPittman99 (@DPittman99) December 13, 2020