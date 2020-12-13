Mark Cuban's White House Christmas Party Comments Cause a Stir

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently had strong comments about the White House and politicians attending Christmas parties. He called their actions "stomach-churning" due to the lack of a stimulus relief plan amid COVID-19. "It's shameful. It's stomach-turning," he said to TMZ. "Look, no one is against celebrating Christmas and the holidays, more power to them. But the timing, the circumstances... Do your jobs if you want to get stimulus to the people. We need it right now."

When the Mavericks' owner spoke out about the Christmas party, he prompted several responses on social media. Some people called him "spot on" and said that he should have made even stronger comments about the various politicians and individuals on hand for the event. Others disagreed with Cuban and said that his opinion does not matter. A few went so far as to wonder if he would make any comments about the upcoming inauguration.