House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is addressing criticisms from members of the GOP regarding the ongoing stimulus relief negotiations on Capitol Hill. Pelosi has been a key figure of discussions for months now. With the recent introduction of several new proposals, some congressional lawmakers are urging her and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to sit down at the discussion table and reach a deal before the end of the current congressional sessions.

A reporter asked Pelosi asked about the state of current affairs Wednesday. The reporter noted, "a lot of Republican senators are arguing that you and McConnell just need to get in a room and iron this out," according to Politico Playbook journalist Jake Sherman. Pelosi responded to the comment by stating, "tell them to go meet with McConnell."

According to Politico, it has been more than a week since Pelosi and McConnell discussed the prospect of stimulus relief. That conversation had marked their first meaningful conversation on the issue in weeks. Such discussions don't fare much better between McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the two having no "recent specific conversation about coronavirus."

The lack of discussions comes as several new proposals remain in limbo. A $908 billion bipartisan bill, introduced by a 10-person cross-party group, had seemed promising, though hope for that bill has since faltered. The White House also introduced another proposal, a $916 billion bill. However, that package was met with criticism from some Democrats, including Pelosi and Schumer, who dubbed the absence of several key provisions "unacceptable."

The faltering talks largely boil down to the same issues that have spelled doom for past proposals, with both sides of the aisle unwilling to budge on what they view as necessary provisions that must be included in any bill approved by Congress. Republicans are pushing for liability protections for businesses, something Democrats strongly oppose. Democrats, meanwhile, wish to see aid for local and state governments, something many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, object to. Other issues include enhanced unemployment benefits.

Speaking Thursday, Pelosi again voiced her support for the bipartisan proposal, expressing a need for such a package before Congress recesses. She told reporters, "we have to have a bill, and we cannot go home without it. But we can't go before the package is ready and the votes are there." Senate Majority Whip John Thune, meanwhile, said, "everybody kind of assumes that we’ll get back here next week and all these efforts that are going on will run into kind of the proverbial brick wall."