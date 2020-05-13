Why Mark Cuban Won't Run for President, According to 'Shark Tank' Co-Star Barbara Corcoran

✖

It looks like Mark Cuban won't be running for president after all. After saying he "hasn't closed the door" on a potential presidential bid, fellow Shark Tank co-star Barbar Corcoran believes it's not going to happen. Corcoran recently spoke to top real estate association NYRAC and said Cuban's wife will not allow him to run for president.

"I'll tell you who I do believe, [Cuban's] wife [Tiffany Stewart]," she said per Fox News. "When I went to his 60th birthday about six months ago in Dallas, the person I most wanted to see was Mark’s wife and I said to her, 'Are you going to let Mark run for president?' and she said, 'Absolutely not!' And I believe her. And that’s what I think the real answer is." Earlier this week. Cuban went on Hill.TV and said he might still run for president. However, Cuban also stated it's unlikely it happens.

"Right now we have nobody in the federal government that we can trust, yet we're looking … for somebody who we can effectively trust with our lives … It's not something I’m going to rush into, but it's not something I've closed the door on." The top focus for Cuban is seeing getting the NBA back to work. The Dallas Mavericks owner was in shock to see the NBA suspend its season back in March, but he understood the reasoning behind it.

"This is not a situation where you fake it 'til you make it or try to sound or act important," Cuban said to Tom Rinaldi of ESPN. "The NBA has hired people with expertise in those areas and they are working with people from the government and other people with expertise. We have to defer to them and that's exactly what we will do.

"It's stunning, but we are where we are," Cuban said after the Mavericks' win over the Denver Nuggets on March 11. "We have to be smart in how we respond. This is people's lives at stakes. This isn't about basketball, this isn't about the Mavericks. This isn't about when do we start, do we start? Or how do we start? This is a pandemic, a global pandemic where people's lives are at stake. I'm a lot more worried about my kids and my mom who is 82 years old -- in talking to her and telling her to stay in the house -- than when we play in our next game."