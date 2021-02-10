Mark Cuban's National Anthem Boycott Has NBA Fans Talking

By Brian Jones

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had everyone talking after making the decision to not play the national anthem at the team's home games. The Athletic first reported Mavericks haven't played the anthem this season and will continue to do for the foreseeable future. When the NBA heard this, it released a statement, saying, "all teams" have to play the anther before the start of each game.

On Wednesday, Cuban released a statement on the situation. "We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country," Cuban said. "I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart - no matter where I head it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard because they have not been heard. The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them."

With the NBA sending a message to Cuban, it looks like the Mavericks will start playing the anthem, which could begin on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks. Here's a look at fans talking about Cuban and his decision.

Megyn Kelly is a big fan of people singing the national anthem without the music being played. That could happen, but it looks like fans won't have to do that as the NBA is asking the Mavericks and all NBA teams to play the anthem. 

Some fans believe what Cuban doing is not about sports. This has to do with values and Cuban looking to accommodate all his fans. No team in pro sports has done something like this. 

But is it the right decision? Nancy Armour of USA Today says it's the right call as she wrote patriotism "requires work." She also writes that the anthem has been "drowning out" intention and conversations that need to be had. 

The United States is one of the few countries that play the national anthem before sporting events. And while Cuban and the Mavericks will have to play the anthem moving forward, there will be teams in other sports that will try to do the same thing. 

There are some who like the anthem played before the game. For some athletes, it calms them down or pumps them up before they go to battle. College football is one of the few sports that don't have the players on the field during the anthem.

Cuban is one of the more outspoken owners in the NBA, which makes fans like him. The NBA shut down Cuban's anthem plans, but it won't be the last time Cuban does something that will get everyone talking. 

All this leads to one question. Should the national anthem be played everywhere? When it comes to the U.S. the anthem is played just at sporting events and not at other forms of entertainment. As the conversation on social and racial issues continue, the anthem will also be a big topic of discussion. 

