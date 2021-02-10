Mark Cuban's National Anthem Boycott Has NBA Fans Talking

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had everyone talking after making the decision to not play the national anthem at the team's home games. The Athletic first reported Mavericks haven't played the anthem this season and will continue to do for the foreseeable future. When the NBA heard this, it released a statement, saying, "all teams" have to play the anther before the start of each game.

On Wednesday, Cuban released a statement on the situation. "We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country," Cuban said. "I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart - no matter where I head it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard because they have not been heard. The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them."

With the NBA sending a message to Cuban, it looks like the Mavericks will start playing the anthem, which could begin on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks. Here's a look at fans talking about Cuban and his decision.