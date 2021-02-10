Mark Cuban's National Anthem Boycott Has NBA Fans Talking
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had everyone talking after making the decision to not play the national anthem at the team's home games. The Athletic first reported Mavericks haven't played the anthem this season and will continue to do for the foreseeable future. When the NBA heard this, it released a statement, saying, "all teams" have to play the anther before the start of each game.
On Wednesday, Cuban released a statement on the situation. "We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country," Cuban said. "I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart - no matter where I head it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard because they have not been heard. The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them."
With the NBA sending a message to Cuban, it looks like the Mavericks will start playing the anthem, which could begin on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks. Here's a look at fans talking about Cuban and his decision.
Fans who still choose to attend should put their hands on their hearts and just start singing it. Now that would be a moment. https://t.co/TY6Ccl6zIs— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 10, 2021
Megyn Kelly is a big fan of people singing the national anthem without the music being played. That could happen, but it looks like fans won't have to do that as the NBA is asking the Mavericks and all NBA teams to play the anthem.
The Mark Cuban national anthem story is not a sports story its part of a much larger campaign against conservative values.
The avalanche of negative attacks on
Guns
Religion
National Anthem
US flag
Are designed to demonize the brand and conservatives better fight back soon.— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 10, 2021
Some fans believe what Cuban doing is not about sports. This has to do with values and Cuban looking to accommodate all his fans. No team in pro sports has done something like this.
Mark Cuban's decision to not play national anthem before Mavericks games will surely draw outrage. But @nrarmour writes why it’s long overdue. https://t.co/jiYwfqQxJe pic.twitter.com/I1wPtwVpm2— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 10, 2021
But is it the right decision? Nancy Armour of USA Today says it's the right call as she wrote patriotism "requires work." She also writes that the anthem has been "drowning out" intention and conversations that need to be had.
As a veteran, I’ve always felt weird about playing the national anthem at unofficial/sporting events. I’m sure Mark Cuban & the Mavericks won’t be the last to remove it from their pre-game traditions and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. https://t.co/0TOYt5vT1d— Andrew Leehy (@DoOrDieNasty) February 10, 2021
The United States is one of the few countries that play the national anthem before sporting events. And while Cuban and the Mavericks will have to play the anthem moving forward, there will be teams in other sports that will try to do the same thing.
I will say this though:
Playing team sports for all my life, the national anthem has always given me chills whenever it has ended. It was like the final countdown before kickoff. Just a nugget, no meaning to the game.— Tim Wermeling (@bigwerms) February 10, 2021
There are some who like the anthem played before the game. For some athletes, it calms them down or pumps them up before they go to battle. College football is one of the few sports that don't have the players on the field during the anthem.
So Mark Cuban made the Mavs arena stop playing the national anthem. Just making me love him more and more— Tre (@Trigga_Treeez) February 10, 2021
Cuban is one of the more outspoken owners in the NBA, which makes fans like him. The NBA shut down Cuban's anthem plans, but it won't be the last time Cuban does something that will get everyone talking.
This should happen everywhere. If you think the anthem needs to be played before sporting events, then play it before every movie, concert, church service and the start of every work day at every business. What good reason is there to play the anthem before a game? https://t.co/HvnBtXhgGS— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) February 10, 2021
All this leads to one question. Should the national anthem be played everywhere? When it comes to the U.S. the anthem is played just at sporting events and not at other forms of entertainment. As the conversation on social and racial issues continue, the anthem will also be a big topic of discussion.