Former No. 1 Overall NFL Pick Mario Williams Accused of Trespassing in Woman’s Home

Former number one overall pick (2006) Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for criminal trespassing after allegedly entering the home of a Katy woman. According to court records, the former Houston Texans defensive end used a universal remote to clone the women’s garage door remote. He entered the apartment around 1 a.m. The Harris County Sheriffs’ office arrested Williams and set his bond at $100.

The court records state that a mental health or intellectual disability assessment has been ordered for the former NFL defender. ABC 13 reports that the woman in question had a protective order out against Williams. In a NSFW video obtained by TMZ Sports, Williams called 911 to report that his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child had reportedly used her son’s iPad to break into his iCloud account and steal his information. He also claimed that a law enforcement officer actually opened the garage for him.

Back in 2006, the Houston Texans selected Williams with the first overall pick in the draft. This decision was met with skepticism considering that former USC running back Reggie Bush was slated to be the first overall pick. However, first-year head coach Gary Kubiak passed up both Bush and Texas favorite quarterback Vince Young in favor of the defensive end from NC State.

Williams ultimately spent six seasons with the Texans, racking up 53 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. He departed Houston to join the Buffalo Bills on a six-year, $100 million contract that included $49.5 million guaranteed. Williams spent four of those six years with the AFC East squad, adding another 43 sacks and five forced fumbles to his resume. He was also named First-Team All-Pro in 2014.

However, Williams’ time with the Bills came to an end following the 2015 season, and he landed with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $17 million contract. He only spent one season in South Beach, however, adding another 1.5 sacks to his name and appearing in 13 games.

Now 34 years old, Williams has been out of the league since 2016 and does not appear to be destined for a return. This arrest has resulted in a court appearance later in August, where he will explain the trespassing and the use of an illegal garage door opener.