March Madness 2021: How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor National Championship Game

The 2020-21 college basketball season comes to an end tonight when Gonzaga takes on Baylor in the NCAA Men's National Championship game. A lot is on the line for both teams as they are looking to win their first basketball national title. Tonight's game will air on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game can also be streamed on Paramout+ which can be subscribed to with a free trial here.

Gonzaga is coming off a huge win over UCLA in the semifinals. It was a game that went into overtime and won by star player Jalen Suggs who shot a three-pointer with no time left. The win not only helped the Bulldogs reach the national championship game for the second time in school history, but the shot also kept them undefeated as they have yet to lose this season.

"I've always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe and D-Wade and go like that, and that's the first thing I did," Suggs said via ESPN. "Man, that is something that you practice on your mini-hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around. And to be able to do that, it's crazy." Gonzaga head coach Mark Few gave a lot of praise to Suggs after the game.

"He's a hell of a player. I mean, he's electric," Few said of Suggs. "Especially when you get him out in transition. He's confident enough. And to make that pass to Timme. When I saw him sizing it up, I was not thinking it was going to be one of his greatest decisions he's ever had. But he's got a knack for just fitting things into small windows."

Baylor has only lost two games this season and is playing in its first national championship game since 1948. This is also the third time in school history the Bears have reached the Final Four. On Saturday, Jared Butler scored 17 points to lead Baylor over Houston in the semifinals. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.

"Every day you're grinding, and you don't really look back. You're pressing forward," Baylor coach Scott Drew said, "but I'm so blessed to have these unbelievable players that bought into what we like to do with the program."