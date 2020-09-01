Manti Te’o Just Got Married

✖

Manti Te'o has really found love this time. The former Norte Dame linebacker recently married his girlfriend, Jovi Nicole Engbino, in La Jolla, California. Te'o made the announced on his Instagram page on Monday.

"I couldn’t give you the world but I think I did better … I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te'o," he wrote in an Instagram post. The two got married in an oceanside ceremony. Engbino also posted photos of the wedding on her Instagram account and stated the two got married this past Saturday.

Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony," she wrote. "Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn't be more excited."

Te'o made national headlines while at Norte Dame back in 2012 when he said his then-girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, died from leukemia. However, an article by Deadspin in 2013 indicated that Kekua never existed. It was discovered the pictures Te'o said were Kekua's were actually discovered to be a 22-year old woman from Torrance, California who never met the linebacker. It was then discovered that Te'o and Kekua's relationship started on Twitter in 2011 and he was a victim of a catfishing prank planned by three people.

"I even knew that it was crazy that I was with somebody that I didn’t meet," Te'o said to ESPN at the time, according to PEOPLE. "So I kind of tailored my stories to have people think that, yeah, he met her before she passed away." Now that he's found true love, Te'o can move forward. In his latest Instagram post, Te'o thanked his followers for the support he received over the weekend.

Te'o was drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in the second round back in 2013. He played for the Chargers for four seasons before moving on to the New Orleans Saints. He has played in 62 career NFL games and has recorded 307 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. He was a standout player at Notre Dame as he was named a unanimous All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2012.